Good Question: When will the Pont de Rennes Bridge reopen?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — When will the Pont de Rennes Bridge over High Falls finally be open?

It will be a few more months before you can walk from the historic “Brown’s Race” neighborhood on the west side of the Genesee River to the Genesee Brew House using the bridge.

Nancy asks about the bridge: “It’s been out of commission for over a year now and I never see any signs of progress when we have been at the brewery! Any updates?”

A representative from the City of Rochester says it’s getting closer to completion, with 80% of the new deck on the bridge being complete.

Since construction started last summer, crews have been working to improve the bridge, including replacing the concrete deck and repairing the steel elements. The bridge is expected to re-open by the end of this year.

When it does, you’ll notice some upgrades like new plants, benches, lighting, rails, and public art. The original bridge was built in 1891.

According to the city’s website, it was originally called the “Platt Street Bridge” and carried cars. It became a pedestrian bridge in 1982 and was re-named after Rochester’s sister city in Rennes, France.

If you have a question you’d like answered, send an email to goodquestion@whec.com.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.