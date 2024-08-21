Good Question: When will renovations to Rochester’s iconic bridge be complete?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Frederick Douglass-Susan B. Anthony Bridge is undergoing two separate projects: The state’s painting project and the county’s lighting project. When will the projects be complete?

If you drive over the bridge, you’ll see work underway on the iconic arches. Crews are painting the bridge with special materials to protect against corrosion as part of a $5.3 million project announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul in May. The arches are wrapped in a protective tarp while crews work and the bridge remains open to traffic.

When the painting is done, the color of the bridge will not change. The new zinc-based and epoxy-based paint is expected to last 10-15 years before it will need another coat.

The bridge has been in the dark for months due to supply chain issues with the new LED lights. The county says the new lights are on track to be completed this fall. Work will then stop during the winter months. The state says painting will be complete by fall of 2025.

If you have a question you’d like answered, send an email to goodquestion@whec.com.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.