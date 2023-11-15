Good Question: When will there be new lights on the Frederick Douglass Susan B. Anthony Bridge?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — When will Monroe County finish installing new lights at the Frederick Douglass Susan B. Anthony Bridge?

The county has been working to install the lights for months longer than crews originally planned. The bridge near the Genesee Riverway Promenade is one of Rochester’s most recognizable landmarks.

In May, the county said the new lights would be done by late summer but the arches are still in the dark Steve wrote to us saying: “It’s November and we have had our first snow. So when will it be lit?”

A representative from the county says “currently, the Monroe County Department of Transportation is experiencing some supply chain issues and are waiting on some parts and materials.”

The county says it will be a few months before the lights are back on and it expects to have the lights installed by late winter or early spring. News10NBC is working to get more information from the county about what kinds of materials are delayed.

When the project is complete, the bridge will be lit with brand new LEDs. Without lights on the arches, you can still see the road at night because there are regular street lights on either side of the bridge.

