Good Question: When will Veo pick up its scooters for the winter?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – When will Veo pick up its scooters and bikes for the winter in Rochester? Veo first launched in Rochester a year and a half ago.

With winter weather here, we recently got a call from a viewer asking why we’re still seeing Veo scooters out on the roads downtown and when they’ll be removed for the season.

To get answers, News10NBC spoke with Joe Bott, senior policy and partnerships manager with Veo.

“We were kind of tracking the weather, and we slowly and proactively start removing and reducing the fleet in the end of the fall and then we set a target date sometime in December. We want to maximize the season,” Bott said.

Bott said the scooters can sustain mild winter weather.

“They can sustain riding in mild weather and inclement weather and they can be out in that but we know that the weather in Rochester can turn quickly,” Bott said.

This weekend, the News10NBC First Alert weather team is calling for snow and temperatures possibly in the single digits. Bott says the scooters and bikes will be picked up and put into storage this Sunday, Dec. 22.

“We’ve already been reducing the fleet building up to that and riders have been notified as well of the coming closing date but that’s how that process works,” Bott said.

Veo has roughly 20 local staff members who will drive around on Sunday, picking up the scooters and bikes for the winter. Over the next few months, the vehicles will undergo maintenance at the local warehouse. The Veo bikes and scooters will return in mid-March.

