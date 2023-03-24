Good Question: Where are all the parcels in Rochester?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Where are all the parcels in Rochester?

Parcel 5 is the green space downtown that draws thousands for shows at the Rochester International Jazz Festival. Earlier this week, a new mixed-use development at Parcel 7 in the city, near the Strong Museum of Play, got $1 million to fund its mixed-use development.

That got us thinking about the status of all the other parcels in between. Here’s what I found out.

Before we get to where they are, what is a parcel? They are simply defined as pieces of land. The “parcel” designation is also used for tax purposes by property assessors.

Walk through Parcel 5 and you’re within a stone’s throw of parcels one through four as well as six and seven. The Seneca building sits on Parcel 1 on South Clinton Avenue, the current home of the Democrat & Chronicle.

Parcel 2 is located at 260 East Broad Street, which has residential and commercial space. Parcel 3 is the home of Tower 280. It has a restaurant on the ground floor, apartments, and other commercial tenants there as well.

Parcel 4 is known as the Midtown Commons, an outdoor mixed-use space, between Tower 280 and Parcel 5. On the East Side of Parcel 5, there is Parcel 6 along Atlas Street.

Pathstone Development corporation is in the process of turning Parcel 7 into a mixed-use space between Monroe Avenue and Howell Street. All of that information comes from the City of Rochester.

Those are the Midtown Parcels. There are also seven parcels along the Inner Loop. A couple of them are currently vacant and the city plans to turn a portion of one of them into a green space. Here is a map of the Midtown Parcels:

Midtown Parcels (From City of Rochester)

If you have a good question, send it to us at goodquestion@whec.com