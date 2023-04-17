Good Question: Where can I recycle empty propane cylinders?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — How can you safely get rid of a propane tank once it’s empty?

It’s six weeks away from Memorial Day and the countdown to camping season is on. Some camping enthusiasts are starting to get their supplies ready including a tent, sleeping bag, and bug spray.

For some campers, that also includes a propane tank. They’re good for portable power, heat, cooking, you name it. But what about when the tank runs out, and it’s time to get rid of it?

A viewer asked us: “Where can I take small green propane cylinders for recycling?”

People who live in Monroe County are encouraged to drop off their empty small or large propane tanks at the county’s Ecopark. There, the compressed tanks can be safely disposed of.

The Ecopark is located off Paul Road in Henrietta. It’s open on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. No appointment is needed.

The county advises to never put propane tanks in your recycling or trash, as they can pose a serious risk of explosion to trash collectors.

There’s a list of other items that you can drop off at the Ecopark including appliances, fire extinguishers, printer cartridges, pharmaceuticals, and scrap metal. You can see a list here.

If you have a good question, send it to us at goodquestion@whec.com