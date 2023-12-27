Good Question: Who created the holiday-themed safety messages on expressways?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Who created the driving safety messages on local expressways like “stay off the naughty list, obey speed limit” and “drive drunk and yule be sorry”?

If you hit the road to see family this week, you already know that this is the busiest time of year to travel. Traffic can be treacherous during the holidays, even more reason to bring holiday cheer to your commute.

Ann wants to know “who is responsible for the humorous messages that have been posted on I-590 electronic signs over the past few weeks?”

You can spot them along 390, 490, and 590. The New York State Department of Transportation says it’s always trying to find innovative ways of communicating safety messages and it’s not one person who comes up with these fun holiday messages. It’s a whole team.

The DOT says: “Our entire communications team from across the state helped come up with ideas and the traffic management center team executed this holiday campaign on our variable message signs, which we plan to keep going throughout 2024.”

They’re not just here in the Rochester area. You can find them all over the state and there’s one near the Long Island expressway that says “parkways have low bridges, no trucks or sleighs.”

