Good Question: Who pays for storm damage on city property?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The month of March is known for its volatile weather, especially for wind storms. But who pays for storm damage when it happens on City of Rochester property? We looked into it.

A tree in Charlotte, which is part of the city, was hanging on by a thread and posing a risk to power lines after being blown over by the wind from Turning Point Park, nearly falling onto someone’s private property.

It turns out that cutting down a fallen tree like this is not so clear-cut. The City of Rochester says an employee from city forestry will make the call as to how to handle the damage and who will pay for it.

In this neighbor’s case, News10NBC let the city know about it and a tree removal company was out there hours later to cut it down. The property owner has not received a bill for having the tree removed.

So it really depends on the extent of the damage. If you own property in the city and you have a city-owned tree fall onto your property, the city recommends that you call 311, the city’s general information line. Explain the situation, and an employee from the city’s forestry department will come out to your property to assess the damage and let you know what happens next.

If you have a Good Question you’d like answered, send an email to goodquestion@whec.com.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.