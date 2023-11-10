Good Question: Why are crews replacing the overhead signs on I-390?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Why are crews replacing the overhead signs on Monroe County’s expressways?

For weeks, we have been getting questions from viewers about the project to replace the overhead signage on I-390. The two big questions are, why is it necessary and what does it cost?

The overhead signage project in the ramp connecting 490 east to 590 south appears to be done but the New York State Department of Transportation says there is more to come:

“NYSDOT is currently undertaking a $4.8 million project to replace overhead signage along interstates 390, 490, and 590 within Monroe County that have reached the end of their service life and identified for replacement.”

So that answers the question about cost but what about the reason for the change? The DOT says: “The new signage structures being installed are made from steel, as opposed to aluminum used on the structures being replaced. All work is being done at nighttime hours to reduce impacts to the traveling public.”

The DOT says the overhead signage work typically happens between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. You might’ve noticed other overnight closures in the last month or so, in Henrietta at 390 and Lehigh Station Road and at 590 North between Highland Drive and the 490-590 interchange in Rochester and Brighton.

