Good Question: Why are egg prices so high?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question has to do an essential part of a balanced breakfast. If you shop at a grocery store, you may see a dozen eggs with a $5 pricetag.

Your first thought might be the price is so high because of inflation. That’s certainly part of it but there’s another reason why it’s costing more to make breakfast.

Elinor wants to know: “Why are eggs so expensive?”

At some local stores, they’re over $5 a dozen. Head downstate and that price nearly doubles. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the price of eggs went up at least 49% last year.

You used to be able to get them for under $2 a dozen. Now, the average wholesale price for a dozen large eggs in New York State at $4.59. So what’s the reason for this?

The weather has been a factor. Storms ravaging parts of the country have had an effect on livestock. Inflation plays a role as well, with energy costs higher for farmers. We see that increase on our grocery store shelves.

But the biggest reason is the bird flu. It killed more than 50 million hens across the county last year and when one bird gets sick, the whole group is out.

Some good news? It appears the cost of eggs is starting to fall according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture egg markets overview. The average cost has already dropped about 60 cents here in New York State so far this year.

In other words, it’s a matter of more demand than supply. Some more good news. Now that the holidays are behind us, the USDA reports that customer demand for eggs is starting to drop, which means prices should continue to fall as well.

