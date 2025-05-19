Good Question: Why are some local highways in the dark?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Why are some stretches of highways around the Rochester area in the dark? We asked Monroe County officials after viewers reached out.

The Monroe County Department of Transportation maintains more than 4,500 lights along our expressways and a handful of them aren’t working right now. At least half a dozen of you have written in asking when the lights will be back on.

David says: “I am wondering why multiple lights are out getting off 390 South near the Chili Ave. exit? It’s too dark like that.”

Tom also wants to know: “Why are there so many lights out on 390 in Greece, the city, Gates etc…. Also a bunch of pole lights at the 390 / 590 split are not working. Too many to list.”

Near Chili Avenue on 390 and Brooks Avenue near the airport, there are long stretches on the highway with no lights in sight. The county’s Traffic Signal Engineering and Operations Division is responsible for maintaining highway lights.

A county spokesperson said if a light is out, it’s likely because a car hit the pole. One crash can knock out a single light or a whole row, just like on a string of holiday lights. Officials say they’re aware of the issue and are waiting for a contractor to repair the outages.

You may have noticed new LED lights along some parts of local expressways as the county is working to replace the old lights with new LED ones. If you see a highway light out, you can call at 585-753-7760 or email mcdot@monroecounty.gov to report it. For all other roads, call your local utility company.

