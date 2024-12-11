Good Question: Why are there fewer geese over Rochester’s skies this fall?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Have you noticed fewer geese flying around Rochester this fall? If so, you’re not alone. Many residents have seen fewer geese migrating.

A viewer observed: “I have been a resident for 37 years of Rochester and New York and have seen over the years plenty of flocks of geese and birds migrating south, but I have seen a complete decrease in that this year. Has anyone else noticed a decrease in the amount of geese that are flying south for the winter time?”

June Summers, president of the Genesee Valley Audubon Society, provided some insights. She explained that we typically don’t see as many Canadian geese migrating in the fall as we do in the spring. Their oval-shaped migration pattern brings them over our area in April and May, but not as much in October and November.

If geese are spotted in the fall, they are likely year-round residents. Summer also says many bird populations are declining.

“Many bird populations are declining, including our resident geese and Mallard ducks. Lack of suitable habitat, pesticides, and other chemicals we use are finding their way into the environment that the birds and the humans use,” she said.

Geese migrate using landmarks, but those living here year-round never learned which landmarks to look for. They know they’re supposed to migrate but don’t know where to go, so they just fly around. This confusion stems from their descent from geese bred in the area decades ago for hunting purposes.

