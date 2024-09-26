Good Question: Why does Hispanic Heritage Month start halfway through September?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hispanic Heritage Month is underway. Unlike most other heritage months, it starts in the middle of the month, running from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. Why doesn’t Hispanic Heritage Month start on the first day of the month?

Orlando Ortiz, the president of the Puerto Rican Festival, says Sept. 15 is the day many Latin American countries gained independence.

“Countries like Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua all recognize Sept. 15 as their national independence day,” Ortiz said.

Starting Hispanic Heritage Month on that day is a nod to their history and independence. Mexico celebrates its independence on Sept. 16, and Chile on Sept. 18.

Thursday is the second annual Latino Philanthropy Day in Rochester. There’s a Celebrity Bartender event on Thursday night where Mayor Malik Evans will be one of the bartenders.

On Saturday, there is a Story Walk happening on the El Camino Trail. A Story Walk brings a children’s book to life while families go for a walk together.

If you have a question you’d like answered, send an email at goodquestion@whec.com.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.