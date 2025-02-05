Good Question: Will Rochester remain a sanctuary city?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – With the Trump administration cracking down on illegal immigration, will Rochester remain a sanctuary city?

The term “sanctuary city” encompasses a range of protections for undocumented immigrations. As part of President Donald Trump’s efforts to deport millions of undocumented immigrants, he’s also promised to stop federal funding to sanctuary cities. Judith asks: “Do you have any news on Rochester keeping our sanctuary city status?”

Section 17 of an executive order signed by President Trump on day one states that sanctuary cities should not have access to federal funds. Rochester has been a sanctuary city for nearly 40 years.

In 1986, Rochester City Council passed a resolution solidifying Rochester as a city of sanctuaries. A similar resolution was passed again in 2017 during President Trump’s first term, stating that Rochester is one community that is united and strengthened by its diversity and committed to upholding the civil and human rights of all people that come within its borders.

A training bulletin from the Rochester Police Department supports that 2017 resolution, stating, “members will not inquire about the immigration status of an individual and members will not request immigration documents.”

News10NBC asked the City of Rochester and City Council if there are any plans to drop the sanctuary status. City Council President Miguel Melendez says City Council stands behind Rochester’s designation as a sanctuary city.

“At this time, there are no plans on City Council to reconsider the City of Rochester’s sanctuary status,” Melendez said.

According to research from the Center for Immigration Studies, more than half of undocumented immigrants in the U.S. live in sanctuary jurisdictions. The city says it has not received any communication or guidance from the federal government about funding going away for sanctuary jurisdictions like Rochester.

