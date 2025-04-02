Good Question: Will you get a notice when your license or registration needs renewal?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – In New York State, you must renew your car’s registration every other year and your license every eight years.

One viewer asked, is the DMV still sending out renewal notices for licenses and registrations? We took the question to Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo.

“So we have followed up with the state and they are still sending out paper renewals for notices. The difference is that there are MyDMV online accounts,” Romeo said.

On a MyDMV online account, there is an option at the bottom of the page to sign up for text and email reminders.

“There are some times we hear that somebody may have inadvertently signed up or used an old email account,” Romeo said. “So when you do that in that system, it automatically sends you the electronic notifications and not that paper one anymore, you don’t get both.”

If you’ve ever signed up for MyDMV online, chances are that you’re receiving electronic renewal notices. But what if you don’t have a MyDMV online account and you’d rather renew your license or registration in person?

Jamie Romeo: “If you think that you should’ve gotten a paper renewal and you haven’t or if you’re concerned that you’re getting close to lapsing or not, please come down to any one of our four DMVs.”

You can unenroll from electronic notices and re-enroll in paper notices at that same link – you will just need to enter your nine-digit DMV ID number from the front of your license.

“This is definitely something that we can help you out with if you’re not very comfortable with the website,” Romeo said.

If you only want paper renewal notices in the mail, you can either go into a DMV in person and let them know or do it online. The deadline to sign up for a REAL ID is May 7.

