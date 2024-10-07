Good Question: Will there be extra security at synagogues for Jewish holy days?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Several Jewish high holy days are in October including Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. So, what’s being done to keep people safe as they worship?

John wrote to us saying: “With increasing tensions in the Middle East and the beginning of the Jewish New Year, are local police agencies increasing their presence at Jewish synagogues, etc.?”



Brighton Police Chief David Catholdi says yes, worshippers can expect to see extra officers visibly present at various houses of worship. He says Brighton Police are working with partners to ensure a safe start to the high holy days.



For the city, Rochester Police say they are in contact with representatives from the Jewish community and are constantly evaluating any potential safety concerns regarding places of worship.



Both Brighton and Rochester police couldn’t go into much detail about their plans for security reasons.

