Good Samaritan cleans up East Avenue trash

ROCHESTER, N.Y.– Dee-Anne Tucker decided she wanted a clean commute, and determined to do it herself. She got out of her car Monday morning and began picking up trash along the road below 490 headed towards Brighton.

Tucker told us she acted alone today, but that she does community cleanups through Walking for Rochester (WFR), a local nonprofit. WFR hosts community cleanups from April through September each year.

Rochester residents can dial 311 or visit the 311 Live online portal to request a “litter basket” in areas where litter is typically a problem. Litter baskets are usually emptied once a week, according to the City of Rochester website.