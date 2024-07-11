Good Samaritan saves, takes care of 3 kittens with eye infections

Kittens with eye infections saved by good Samaritan

PERINTON, N.Y. — A good Samaritan has been taking care of three kittens they found outside when the kittens were just a few days old.

The person who found them has been bottle-feeding them since they were found.

When the kittens opened their eyes, their caretaker realized that their eyes were infected. All three kittens needed their eyes removed due to the infection, though little Basil was able to keep one eye.

The kittens are currently being fostered by one of the staff members at Lollypop Farm. They’re currently on adoption hold.