Goodwill hosts Block Party where students got free backpacks with school supplies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Goodwill of the Finger Lakes hosted its first-ever Block Party on Saturday on South Clinton Avenue. The event was free to the public for local residents to learn about Goodwill’s community programs and services.

There was arts and crafts, games, food trucks, live entertainment, on-site vision screenings for children and students, free ice cream and a giveaway of back-to-school supplies.

Goodwill donated backpacks filled with school supplies from local businesses and donors to 250 children.