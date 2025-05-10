Goodwill of the Finger Lakes Gala celebrates service of community members

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “Hope in Bloom” was the theme of Goodwill of the Finger Lakes’ annual gala on Friday night. The event celebrated the impact of the organization’s community-based programs and services around the Finger Lakes region.

Two honorary awards were presented to a pair of distinguished leaders at this year’s event. Jaime Saunders, United Way of Greater Rochester & the Finger Lakes president & CEO, took home the Good Neighbor Award. The Gwen Sterns Visionary Award went to Dr. Michael Ryan from Ocu-Sight Eye Care Center.

“Last year Goodwill served over 180,000 individuals and we don’t do that just through our stores alone,” said Jenn Lake, president & CEO of Goodwill of the Finger Lakes. “Right now, a lot of our funding, we’ve lost through various cuts they’ve made at the federal level, so tonight’s gala is really important.”

The Hope in Bloom Gala is Goodwill of the Finger Lakes’ biggest fundraiser of the year.

