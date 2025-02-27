Goodwill of the Finger Lakes to cut ribbon at relocated Greece store Friday

GREECE, N.Y. — Goodwill of the Finger Lakes is celebrating the opening of its relocated store at the Mall at Greece Ridge with a ribbon cutting Friday.

The ceremony is scheduled for Friday at 8:45 a.m., just before the store opens at 9 a.m. Goodwill leadership and staff will be joined by community officials and others to welcome shoppers and celebrate the opening.

The new 34,000-square-foot thrift store is located at the mall’s north entrance, where the former Ruby-Gordon Furniture Store was situated.

The first 100 shoppers will receive a $10 Goodwill gift card. The store features a variety of apparel, household items, seasonal merchandise along with new goods.

