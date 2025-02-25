Gov. Hochul addresses illegal walkouts at correctional facilities across New York State

NEW YORK, N.Y. — As the prison guard strikes continue across correctional facilities in New York State, Gov. Hochul addresses the strikes in a press conference Tuesday.

Hochul said that this strike is putting the entire State at risk and that her administration has been working “tirelessly” over the last nine days of the strike to resolve things.

“We need them back at work,” said Hochul. “This must end immediately.”

Inmates at Collins Correctional in Erie County have been transferred to other prisons due to staffing shortages.

Thousands of National Guard members have been sent to staff prisons by Hochul amid the strike.

“Thank God for the National Guard that are in there doing work that they never anticipated,” said Hochul.

Hochul has also suspended portions of the HALT Act, which limits solitary confinement to 15 consecutive days, bans solitary for pregnant people, those with disabilities, and anyone older than 55 or younger than 21. It also mandates alternative therapeutic and rehabilitative confinement options.

Hochul said she is grateful for the “law-abiding” correction officers who are still showing up to work.

“People took an oath of office to protect the public,” said Hochul. “We have to get back to ensuring that that oath is kept.”

The corrections officer’s are demanding an end to forced overtime, more staffing and safer working conditions. Tuesday marks day nine of the strikes.