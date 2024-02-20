Gov. Hochul announces $13.8M in funding for MCC and $10M for SUNY Brockport

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul visited at Monroe Community College on Tuesday to announce $13.8 million in funding for the college, along with tens of millions for other local public higher education institutions.

Out of the funding for MCC, $10 million will go toward expanding the Applied Technology Center on the Brighton campus, which offers hands-on training and apprenticeships. As News10NBC has reported, the expansion will offer additional programming related to automotive technologies, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and more.

In addition, SUNY Brockport will get $10 million, SUNY Geneseo will get $29 million, and Finger Lakes Community College will get $2.5 million. Hochul also announced $200 million for workforce development centers in Western New York.