Gov. Hochul calls to expedite work authorization for migrants

ALBANY, N.Y. – As thousands of migrants make their way to New York City, Gov. Hochul wants to make it easier for them to find work and a new future.

This comes as several counties have passed emergency orders, barring any migrants from seeking housing there. These include Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties.

Monroe County and Erie County have not instated an emergency order.

Hochul addressed the public this morning with both excitement and concern. Excitement for putting people to work, but concern that the work authorization is a lengthy one. It’s 180 days, and sometimes more, depending on the situation.

She’s pleading with the Biden administration and elected officials in Washington D.C. to pass legislation that would expedite this process.

At the same time, Republican lawmakers say this crisis isn’t being handled appropriately, and they’re calling for more transparency.

“We are not prepared for it, we are not prepared for it,” said Senator Robert Ortt. “This is a failure of leadership and I call on the governor, I call on the president, and the mayor to come up with a real plan, and be honest with New Yorkers. Who is going to be displaced, who is going to pay for it, how are we going to pay for it, what’s it going to cost.”

“Think about what we have open right now, I know upstate,” said Hochul. “I know exactly where it starts too. There are over 5,000 farm jobs, open as we speak. The cows don’t wait to be milked, the plants need to be maintained and harvested in a few months, we have more than 5,000 food service jobs right now.”

Both Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams said they’re working to identify additional shelters for these migrants. Over 1,500 national guard members have been deployed to assist.