Gov. Hochul condemns Hamas attacks; Says terrorist will find ‘no comfort in this state’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke in support of Israel following the Hamas terror attacks over the weekend that killed hundreds including at least 11 Americans.

Hochul spoke at a rally at a synagogue in Albany on Monday and condemned the Hamas attacks. She said that Saturday was one of the deadliest days for the Jewish community since the Holocaust.

New York State has one of the biggest Jewish populations outside of Israel. Hochul said she activated the state police and intelligence centers shortly after the Hamas attacks.

“We will fight to make sure that peace is restored, that the terrorists know that they will find no comfort here, not in this state, not in this country,” Hochul said.

“They’ll be called out. Yes, there will be a war but it’ll be a just war because of an attack on babies, children, grandmas, teenagers at a concert. They’ll never, ever be forgotten. Mark my words, I assure you as the governor, we will leave no stone unturned to find out how we can make sure that every one of you is safe when you gather, because that is your God-given right.”

Hochul also raised the Israeli flag in front of the governor’s residence in Albany. Other elected officials have spoken in support of Israel. Rochester Mayor Malik Evans released the following statement:

“I join with other mayors across the country in condemning the horrific attacks on Israel. My prayers are with the people of Israel, and especially the leaders and citizens of Rochester’s Sister City, Rehovot, which has been hit with direct rocket strikes. I pray for peace in the Middle East, around the world, and here at home.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said he is heartbroken by the “deadly and heinous terrorist attacks on innocent Israelis.” He said the county is proud to be home to thousands of Jewish people and will do everything they can to support them. The Monroe County Office Building and the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport were lit blue and white in solidarity with Israel.

will do everything we can to support them during this difficult time. We are lighting the Monroe County Office Building and the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport blue and white in honor of the people of Israel. — Adam J. Bello (@CountyExecBello) October 9, 2023

Since the attacks, more than 1,600 people have been killed in fighting between Israel and Hamas, the terrorist group that governs the Gaza Strip. More than 900 people are dead in Israel and at least are dead 770 in Gaza, according to officials.

Israel has said its border with Gaza is now secure. You can see the latest updates here.