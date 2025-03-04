Gov. Hochul confirms 15 people on leave in connection to inmate death at Mid-State Correctional Facility,

MARCY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul released a statement Tuesday in regards to Messiah Nantwi, the 22-year-old inmate at Mid-State Correctional Facility who recently died.

In her statement, she said at her direction, 15 people in connection with the death of Nantwi have been placed on leave by the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. (DOCCS)

Nantwi was pronounced dead at a hospital in the Utica area March 1.

Although the investigation into his death is ongoing, Hochul said she is “committed to accountability for all involved,” and that her top priority still is the safety and well-being of all New Yorkers involved in the correctional systems.

Hochul also said that early reports point to the fact that “extremely disturbing conduct” happened leading to Nantwi’s death.

“I am grateful to Commissioner Martuscello and DOCCS leadership for taking swift action to respond to this incident,” said Hochul. “However, this tragedy is a reminder of the need for real systemic change within our correctional system.”

Nantwi was an inmate right across the street from the prison where Greece man Robert Brooks was beaten and then later died.

Originally, the DOCCS confirmed that 11 corrections officers were placed on administrative leave. According to an article from the New York Times, they interviewed nine inmate who said corrections officers beat Nantwi after getting into disagreement with a National Guard member.

News10NBC reached out to Gov. Hochul’s office for further information and are waiting for a response.