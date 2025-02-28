Gov. Hochul defends ‘fair deal’ to end illegal NY prison guard strike, says 24-hour shifts ‘too long’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Governor Kathy Hochul spoke to News10NBC about the tentative deal to end the illegal prison guard strike, which includes an eventual end to 24-hour shifts, a framework to avoid future work-stoppages, a 90-day suspension of the HALT Act which bans solitary confinement but also requires overtime for guards, and no discipline against guards as long as they come back to work tomorrow.

“We also share the goal with the union that 24 hour work shifts are too long. I understand this,” Gov. Hochul said. “These individuals work in tough, tough conditions. I know that and I appreciate it.”

“And we want to make sure we are striving towards the goal of eliminating those shifts. This will take some time,” she added.

Berkeley Brean, News10NBC: “Governor why do you think this is a fair deal?”

Gov. Kathy Hochul: “Because they’ve asked for us to look at specific issues and we have. And just so everyone knows this is not related to terms or conditions of a contract. This is not about benefits and wages. That was settled last year. We offered a generous package last year and they accepted.”

She was asked how long the National Guard will stay in the prisons.

“Until the strike is completely over and even a transition period beyond just to make sure the situation is very safe,” Gov. Hochul said.

There are 6,500 National Guard troops working in prisons right now. Grace, the wife of one of the guardsmen who is working in a prison, says her husband is working 12-hour shifts and sleeping on a cot. He’s not allowed to tell her much.

Berkeley Brean: “What prison is your husband in right now?”

Grace, wife of national guardsman working in prison: “I actually cannot say because we are not supposed to know where they are at all.”

Berkeley Brean: “Are you concerned about the work he’s being required to do and his safety?”

Grace: “I’m very concerned about his safety. He has no training on being a corrections officer at all.”

Grace says her husband’s unit is activated until March 21st.

“People are saying oh the governor is sending in the national guard members, what a joke. But it’s their lives too. They’re being taken away from their families,” Grace said.

The governor’s office says the National Guard are paid $18 an hour and make about $220 a day. They’re also earning a special duty bonus of up to $2,000. The starting salary of a corrections officer is $56,000 which amounts to about $27 an hour.

Laura Thomas, who has a son in Orleans Prison, says she feels better about the deal.

Berkeley Brean: “Have you talked to your son since we spoke? I wonder how things are doing now?”

Laura Thomas, mother of inmate: “Yes, I have spoken to him but I haven’t spoken to him about the strike being over.”

Berkeley Brean: “How do you think he feels about it?”

Laura Thomas: “I think he’ll feel better because we’ll be able to visit him every weekend.”

However, state corrections tweeted today that “visitation remains cancelled until further notice.”

