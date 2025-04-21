Gov. Hochul highlights ‘State of the State Affordability’ Agenda in Rochester

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul visited Foodlink in Rochester Monday to talk about her 2025 “State of the State Affordability” Agenda.

This address, which Hochul gave on January 14 in Albany, includes over 200 initiatives that will put money back into people’s pockets.

Three of the initiatives that she highlighted that she is trying to keep include cutting taxes for middle class people, expanding the child tax credit fighting crime for safer communities and reforms to New York State’s discovery laws.

“I’m trying to get you ahead, not further behind” said Hochul.

Hochul wants to be able to get thousands of dollars back into families pockets.

“Families like mine need more money back in our pockets to meet our basic needs,” said Benefits Navigation Manager at Foodlink Whitley Hasty.

Hochul praised Foodlink for the resources they provide to end hunger and address food insecurity, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hasty condoned Hochul’s work and the New York State budget, claiming it will help not only her but the families they help at Foodlink.

“The families that me and my team help sign up for benefits also need more money back into their pockets,” said Hasty. “And that’s why I’m so grateful that the New York State Budget is going to provide direct support for moms like myself.”

Hochul addressed that the budget may be late, but she would rather have a budget that is late that provides even more than what she wants to deliver than one that is on time and doesn’t provide everything.

“Would you rather have an on time budget that doesn’t give you everything I’m looking for?” said Hochul. “Or, would you rather have us wait a little bit and deliver exactly what I said I would do for you. And I think the answer is clear.”

Mayor Malik Evans, County Executive Adam Bello, Sen. Jeremy Cooney and Congressman Joe Morelle were also in attendance and gave their remarks, condoning Hochul and her plans.

“Its the day-to-day stuff that is the hard part of living and getting through it,” said Morelle. “And that is what the Governor is committed to doing.”

Evans said that this budget is a “statement of values.”

“This budget serves as an unequivocal statement that the Governor’s highest priority and number one value is the people of New York State and making sure they not only have the means to survive, but actually thrive,” said Evans.

