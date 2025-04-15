Gov. Hochul: Prison guards indicted in connection with inmate’s death at Mid-State Correctional Facility

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that New York prison guards have been indicted in connection with the death of an inmate.

Messiah Nantwi, who was serving a sentence at Mid-State Correctional Facility in Oneida County, died on March 1. Other inmates told the New York Times they heard guards beating Nantwi before his death.

Fifteen guards and staff members connected to his death are on leave.

An official announcement is expected Wednesday in Utica.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.