Gov. Hochul proposes amendments to strengthen prison oversight amid prison guard strikes

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul has introduced amendments to her proposed state budget aimed at enhancing prison oversight.

According to the Albany “Times Union,” these amendments would allow the governor to close up to five prisons within the next year.

Hochul is also seeking to expand the authority of the State Commission of Correction, which supervises prisons and jails. The proposed changes would require the commission to visit every facility annually.

Additionally, Hochul has included language in the amendments to make it state law for correction officers at state prisons to wear body cameras.

These amendments have been added amidst the statewide corrections officer strike, which has hit the one-week mark Feb. 24, the same day mediation began between the State and corrections officers.

State police have begun serving judicial orders to the striking corrections officers, according to the Times Union.

These orders threaten arrest if the officers do not appear in court this week and return to work.

The striking officers have been informed that they will not receive pay and that their health insurance will be terminated. Additionally, their union reports that nine probationary officers have faced demotion or termination.

