Gov. Hochul proposes free breakfast and lunch for all New York students, regardless of income

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ALBANY, N.Y. – Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Friday that she wants free breakfast and lunch for every student in every school district in New York. This means not just free meals in the city of Rochester, but free meals in school districts like Pittsford, Brighton, and Penfield as well.

Jason DeLooze, a city school parent, has a son in 3rd grade who gets free breakfast and lunch every school day. When asked about extending this program to families in schools who are more likely to be able to afford the food, DeLooze said, “I also do wonder about people who have certain benefits where they make just enough to be barely middle class and it’s tough there. Suddenly when you have to pay for school lunches, when you suddenly have all these costs and knowing that’s not there – those kids for sure get to eat a meal – I think that’s worth it.”

DeLooze believes the shared meal removes a certain barrier and fuels not only the students’ bodies but also their social abilities.

Governor Hochul pitched the idea at a school in Westbury, Long Island Friday morning, saying, “We’re here for one reason: that’s to make sure our children have the best possible outcome in life.” She added that children who suffer from food insecurity are more likely to have heart disease as adults and score lower on standardized tests.

Click here to learn more about the universal school breakfast and lunch proposal.

Hochul also noted that this program will help remove the stigma of being singled out for needing subsidized help for meals.

“And they shouldn’t have to choose from going hungry or being embarrassed,” she said.

Christopher Dailey, Superintendent of the Gates-Chili School District, has seen great success with their free breakfast and lunch program implemented two years ago. We asked him why every school should have this regardless of income level.

“You hear that we are one of the highest taxed states so this will be a benefit that comes back from your taxes to help cover this,” said Dailey.

Dailey also noted that the program has helped increase attendance district-wide and that studies show kids who eat healthy and regularly do better academically.

This idea was in the state senate last year but never made it into the final budget agreement.

This proposal is part of the governor’s affordability agenda and is estimated to save families $165 on food every month. It will be included in her budget that will be released at the end of the month.

The budget deadline is April 1.

We asked state lawmakers from our area where they stand on the idea.

Democratic Assembly members Harry Bronson, Demond Meeks, Jen Lunsford, Sarah Clark, and Republican Assemblyman Josh Jensen support it.

So do Democratic State Senators Jeremy Cooney and Samra Brouk and Republican State Senator Pam Helming.

We did not get replies from Senator Robert Ortt and Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.