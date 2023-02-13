Gov. Hochul proposes funding for Finger Lakes area projects in state budget

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Rochester on Monday to speak at Innovation Square about investments coming to the Finger Lakes region, as part of the proposed New York State budget.

Among those proposed investments was $4.5 million in the Geneseo area to revitalize vacant buildings. Medina in Orleans County is set to get $4.5 million. The Village of Perry will also receive $10 million for its downtown area.

During her speech, Hochul praised the work of the late minister Rev. Franklin Florence, saying she would work to create more housing and more beds at addiction and mental health treatment facilities. She also has slated $10 million for the Susan B. Anthony House.

“I’ve been there so many times, it’s a jewel. The story is fabulous, its inspiring,” Hochul said. “And the problem is because she didn’t grow up in a big house, there’s not a lot of space for people. So when you want to invite the tour bus, to come and make sure this is the trail and for people who come from other countries, that they go to Susan B. Anthony house and we’ll be able to welcome a significantly larger number of visitors.”

The state budget will be voted on in April. You can see Hochul’s full conference here: