Gov. Hochul proposes sending ‘inflation refund checks’ to households

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul says she wants to send checks to some New York State residents to help with high costs associated with inflation.

The program called the “inflation refund checks” would send $300 to single taxpayers who make $150,000 per year or less. For joint tax filers who make up to $300,000 per year or less, they would get $500.

Hochul says the money would come from excess sales tax and it’s the governor’s first proposal in the 2025 State of the State.

The refund checks still need a green light from the State Senate and State Legislature. If approved, the plan would cost an estimated $3 billion. About 620,000 in Western New York and 542,000 in the Finger Lakes Region are eligible.