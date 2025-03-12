Gov. Hochul pushes for cellphone ban in New York public schools

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul is urging lawmakers to approve her “bell-to-bell” proposal, which would ban cell phones in New York public schools.

Gov. Hochul, alongside Common Sense Media, issued a letter Tuesday to state lawmakers proposing this bill, which aims to create a “distraction-free,” environment for in schools across the state.

Under this plan, “unsanctioned” smartphone use would be prohibited throughout the entire school day, along with any other personal electronic devices. Students would still be able to use basic phones that can’t connect to the internet and laptops or tablets issued by schools as part of lesson plans.

Additionally, districts needing assistance with storage solutions could access over $13 million in state funding.

“Constant digital distractions throughout the school day are hurting our kids,” said Hochul. She also said she will keep fighting for this bill and that she will not compromise for children’s health across New York.

If approved, these requirements would take effect for the 2025-26 school year.

