Gov. Hochul says person in custody in connection with threats of antisemitic violence at Cornell University

ITHACA, N.Y. – Governor Hochul announced on Tuesday that the State Police have a person of interest in custody in connection with threats of antisemitic violence at Cornell University.

“When I met with Cornell students yesterday, I promised them New York State would do everything possible to find the perpetrator who threatened a mass shooting and antisemitic violence on campus. Earlier today, law enforcement identified a person of interest as part of the investigation and this individual is currently in the custody of the New York State Police for questioning. Public safety is my top priority and I’m committed to combatting hate and bias wherever it rears its ugly head,” Hochul said.

Threatening statements about Jews on an internet discussion board have unnerved students at Cornell University and prompted officials to send police to guard a Jewish center and kosher dining hall.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged during a visit to Cornell’s Center for Jewish Living on Monday that state police would work to identify anyone making online threats and hold them accountable.

“No one should be afraid to walk from their dorm or their dining hall to a classroom,” she said. “When speech crosses over into hate speech and into hate crimes, that’s when we have to make sure that students know that we’ll step up and protect them.”