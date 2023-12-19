Gov. Hochul signs bill to create commission to study reparations for slavery

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a new bill to create a commission to study reparations for slavery and racial justice in New York on Tuesday morning.

The committee is called the New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies. The bill acknowledges the injustice of slavery.

The group will examine the institution of slavery, racial and economic discrimination against people of African descent, and the impact on living people of African descent.

Hochul released a statement saying quote: “We have a moral obligation to reckon with all parts of our shared history as New Yorkers and this commission marks a critical step forward in these efforts.”

New York Senate Republican leader Rob Ortt responded by saying, in part: “the reparations of slavery were paid with the blood and lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans who fought to end slavery during the civil war.”