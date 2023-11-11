Gov. Hochul signs into law 7 new bills supporting veterans

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law seven new bills impacting veterans on Friday, aimed at making sure men and women serving in uniform have access to the programs and services that they and their families deserve.

Veterans and Gold Star families will now have access to places of recreation such as parks and historic sites around New York free of charge.

A new measure will require the small business revolving fund within the Empire State Development Corporation to target and market to veteran-owned enterprises.

Also, a new law will require the publication of the number of veterans on certain housing waiting lists around New York, so those applying will have a clear indication of whether there are other veterans applying for the same housing.

Other measures will direct certain municipalities to contact veteran organizations for the disposition of unclaimed remains of veterans and will eliminate the “wartime services” requirement for certain civil service positions, expanding the number of veterans who are eligible. Another will establish a veteran internship program within existing Senate and Assembly programs.

The Monroe County Veterans Day Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. along Highland Avenue and South Goodman Street.