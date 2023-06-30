Gov. Hochul speaks to News10NBC about casino proposal

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — At a press conference before the unveiling of the 90,000-square-foot expansion to the Strong National Museum of Play, Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke to News10NBC about a proposal to bring a casino to the Rochester area.

You can see her exchange with News10NBC’s Jennifer Lewke in this story. A Politico report exposed a quietly-negotiated plan between the Seneca Nation and Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office to build a casino in the Rochester area.

It comes as state lawmakers are working to reach an agreement with the Seneca Nation on a new gaming compact, the deal that allows the nation to operate its three current upstate casinos. The Seneca Nation first signed a gaming compact with the state 21 years ago but that compact is expiring in December 2023.