Gov. Hochul: State will deploy National Guard if corrections officers continue to strike

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul said she’s prepared to deploy the National Guard if corrections officers continue to strike at multiple prisons.

News10NBC spoke with corrections officers on strike at the Groveland Correctional Facility in Livingston County on Tuesday. Over 100 guards and their families carried signs and chanted.

The officers are on strike over what they call unsafe working conditions and lack of recruitment to fill vacancies. They cited concerns over mandatory overtime shifts of 24 hours or more and recent exposures to drugs and assaults from incarcerated people.

At least one senator is now calling on Gov. Hochul to fire the New York State corrections commissioner.



“We’ve got a failure, a monumental failure in our prison system, and at the very least [Commissioner Daniel] Martuscello needs to go,” said Republican State Senator Dan Stec who represents the North Country region. “They need a complete turnover there but again, in fairness, they also need to look in the mirror and realize that they’ve royally screwed up the law and specifically around corrections where they’re coddling criminals. And they’ve created a very unsafe situation in there and it’s just a matter of time before this can be more trouble.”

Talks are expected to resume on Wednesday between the corrections commissioner and the union representing corrections officers on how to return prisons to normal operations.