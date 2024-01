ALBANY , N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul will deliver her 2024 State of the State address at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. News10NBC will livestream the address in this story.

Hochul will deliver the address from the Assembly Chamber in Albany. She is expected to talk about paid leave for expectant mothers, overhauling the state’s reading curriculum standards, and a plan to wipe out co-payments for New Yorkers who take insulin.