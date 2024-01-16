Gov. Hochul will reveal her state budget proposal Tuesday morning

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul will present her proposal for next fiscal year’s New York State budget on Tuesday.

Hochul will present the spending plan at 10:30 a.m. at the State Capitol Building in Albany. Then, lawmakers will have an April 1 deadline to approve the budget which sometimes takes weeks longer. The budget for this fiscal year wasn’t approved until early May.

New York State faces a budget deficit of more than $4 billion. The governor says public safety and housing are the top priorities in her budget.

The budget is expected to address the issues that Hochul spoke about in her State of the State address this month, such as policies to curb retail theft, improve the state’s mental health treatment, and provide more housing.