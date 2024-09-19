Government will offer free COVID-19 test kits later this month

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With COVID-19 cases increasing across the country and New York State, the federal government will once again offer free COVID test kits.

Starting later in September, each household can sign up to receive up to four free tests by mail. You can order the tests here.

So far, the free COVID test program has delivered 900 million tests to homes. There was a spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state in July after a sharp drop since January. You can see the latest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state here.