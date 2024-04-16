Governor and legislative leaders reach conceptual agreement on state budget

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ALBANY, N.Y. — More than two weeks after the start of the new fiscal year, the governor says she and New York State legislative leaders have reached a conceptual agreement on a budget.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says the State Legislature will soon begin voting on the $237 billion state budget. It was due on April 1 but this year it has been extended multiple times.

In remarks on Monday night, the Hochul said the budget does not raise income taxes, creates a new tax incentive for affordable housing, and targets retail theft by increasing penalties for offenders. The governor also said the budget invests a record $36 billion in school aid.

“With this budget, we’re throwing out debunked curriculums and getting back to basics, using phonics and reading comprehension and other effective techniques,” Hochul said. “We’re also setting aside funding for teachers to be retrained to make this transition. That’s how we start to set our kids up for success.”

The agreement is $4 billion more than Hochul’s original budget proposal. Here is where all the extra money is going:

A new tax incentive for affordable housing.

The Office of Cannabis Management will be authorized to padlock illegal cannabis stores for a full year.

New York will be the first in the nation to offer paid leave to expecting mothers.

More than $40 million toward retail theft enforcement and $3,000 tax credit for business owners to invest in security.