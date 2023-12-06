Governor announces $100M in funding for high-speed broadband

Applications are now open for the $100 million Affordable Housing Connectivity Program, which aims to design and install broadband infrastructure at 100,000 affordable housing units across New York state.

The request for applications is available here.

New York’s Affordable Housing Connectivity Program is a competitive grant program designed to fund high-speed, reliable broadband infrastructure to and within low-income housing buildings. Internet service providers are invited to apply for $100 million in federal funding for retrofits to provide internet infrastructure in affordable housing rental units to support high-speed internet.

Property owners must complete a survey to be considered for no-cost broadband upgrades to their building. Empire State Development’s ConnectALL Office will pair eligible properties with the best proposals from Internet Service Providers to complete the installation.

This $100 million investment in New York State comes from the $10 billion in the American Rescue Plan’s Capital Projects Fund.