Governor announces $10M to fund paid internships for SUNY students
The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.
It’s a better time than ever for SUNY students to do an internship.
The governor’s office Tuesday announced $10 million will be spread among all 29 SUNY campuses to fund paid internships for undergraduate students.
Most campuses plan to hire more staff to coordinate internships and create industry partnerships — and to provide childcare and transportation stipends for students who have internships.