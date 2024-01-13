NYSEG, RG&E preparing for winter storm; Governor declares state of emergency

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

NYSEG and Rochester Gas & Electric are preparing utility crews ahead of this weekend’s storm.

The utilities say after the wind storm earlier this week, they’re keeping crews in place. They say 3,800 line workers and nearly 1,000 tree crew personnel are staged across the state.

They also say their top priority is to respond to downed power lines.

Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm. Local counties included within the declaration include Monroe, Ontario, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming.

Starting Saturday morning at 9 a.m., empty and tandem tractor trailers will be banned from driving on the Thruway between the Rochester-Corning exit in Henrietta and the Pennsylvania border.

One hundred National Guard members also are being sent to Western New York to help with emergency response operations.

And if you’re heading to the Bills game, state officials say, pay close attention to weather and traffic updates.