Governor allocates $13.5 million to limit cell phone use in classrooms; Educators strategize to implement new policies

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New efforts are underway in several area school districts to reduce student cell phone use during school hours.

Governor Hochul has allocated approximately $13.5 million to help schools store students’ phones, aiming to keep students focused in class and mitigate mental health issues linked to social media addiction.

Camille Simmons, the newly appointed President of the Rochester City School District Board, supports the initiative.

“I don’t think they belong in instruction at all times,” Simmons said, emphasizing the need for balance in technology use in classrooms.

The current policy in Rochester high schools involves collecting students’ phones at the door, placing them in pouches, and storing them in cubbies. Governor Hochul encourages schools to develop their policies that best suit their needs.

Brian Ebertz, President of the Greece Teachers Association, highlighted the benefits of reducing cell phone usage in schools.

“It reduces the opportunity for bullying and some of those behaviors that come in from outside,” Ebertz stated.

The U.S. Surgeon General has urged Congress to implement warning labels on social media platforms, similar to those on cigarette boxes. The President of the New York State Teachers Union stressed the urgency of this issue, noting, “We have causal evidence that social media causes depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation, particularly for young girls.”

As schools implement these new policies, they anticipate receiving funding by September 1.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.