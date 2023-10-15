Governor Hochul signs bills into law loosening NY’s alcohol laws

ALBANY, N.Y. – Governor Kathy Hochul signed multiple bills into law on Saturday which aim to improve laws related to the sales of alcohol in the state.

“Across New York, breweries, distilleries and other alcoholic beverage businesses are creating jobs and expanding economic opportunity,” Governor Hochul said. “I’m proud to sign this legislation that will modernize the laws governing the sales of alcoholic beverages in New York.”

The legislative package allows for retail sales of beer on Sundays and expands the legal hours of operation for liquor and wine stores on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Brewer’s licenses have been extended from one year to three years. Another bill in the legislative package lets retail stores sell complementary gift and promotional items related to wine and spirit sales.