Governor Hochul updates New Yorkers on storm response

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Governor Kathy Hochul and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz held a joint

press conference on Sunday updating New Yorkers on the response to the major winter storm hitting the state.

Officials expect a request for a federal declaration of emergency to be granted sometime tomorrow. That declaration would let New York State seek reimbursement for the expenses of storm response.

Governor Hochul reports 400 National Guard troops will be on the ground tomorrow. Erie County will remain under a travel ban until at least 7 a.m. Unfortunately, people have been violating that ban, much to the frustration of state officials.

“You need to stay off the road. We’ve been begging and asking and the vast majority of you have…and we’re grateful for that. For those of you who violate the driving bans, you may think you can go to the store for that six pack but you are endangering other people and it’s frustrating because our state and county plows have been out there nonstop. Giving up time and putting themselves in danger driving through blinding snow storms to clear the road,” said Govenor Hochul.

Snow and ice have been damaging power substations, but Governor Hochul says 94.5 percent of Erie County residents do have power for now.