Governor proposes expanding NY hate crime list

Governor Kathy Hochul highlighted one of her proposals Thursday. She wants to expand the list of crimes that can be prosecuted as hate crimes.

The bill would expand the number of offenses that can be charged as hate crimes from 66 to 97.

The new offenses would include graffiti, arson, first-degree rape, and criminal possession of a weapon.

“We’re going to have to be tougher,” Hochul said. “Yes, there’s many ways to touch this, and again, families are important, schools are important, museums are important, but I also want to make sure that our streets are safe, that everyone who walks them knows they’re going to get home safely.”

Hochul also wants to increase hate crime prevention funding to $35 million.